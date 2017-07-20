Angels' Alex Meyer: Dominates Nats on Wednesday
Meyer (4-5) fired seven scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Nationals, allowing just a single hit -- a sixth-inning double by Brian Goodwin -- and a walk while striking out seven.
It was some sweet revenge for Meyer, who was drafted in the first round by the Nats back in 2011 before heading to the Twins in the Wilson Ramos deal a year later. The right-hander has now shut down two dangerous offenses in his last three big-league starts, also one-hitting the Dodgers over six shutout innings back on June 28, and while his control remains erratic Meyer is beginning to justify that draft pedigree. He'll take the mound again next Wednesday in Cleveland.
