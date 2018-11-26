Meyer was granted his unconditional release by the Angels on Monday.

Meyer will hit the open market after a shoulder injury kept the 28-year-old from pitching competitively in 2018. He most recently pitched in the majors with the Angels in 2017, posting a 3.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 across 13 starts (67.1 innings).

