Angels' Alex Meyer: Lands on DL
Meyer was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right shoulder inflammation.
It's unfortunate timing for this injury to arise, as Meyer looked completely healthy and dominant during his start against the Nationals on Wednesday in which he tossed seven scoreless innings of work. The 27-year-old has a history of shoulder ailments so this sudden trip to the disabled list is a bit concerning. At this point there's been no word on his timeline for return, but the righty will miss at least one start at the minimum.
