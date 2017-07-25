Angels' Alex Meyer: MRI results encouraging
An MRI on Meyer's shoulder reportedly brought back promising results, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The exact findings hasn't been revealed, although the team is apparently fairly confident that Meyer will be able to return to the rotation soon. However, it is good to be somewhat cautious in this instance given his history of shoulder injuries, so expectations should be tempered until a firm timetable for his return is released.
