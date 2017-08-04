Meyer (shoulder) started throwing Thursday, Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels have yet to provide a timetable for his return, so it will most likely be a couple weeks before Meyer returns. The 27-year-old's history of shoulder injuries likely means the Angels will be more cautious in bringing Meyer back too quickly.

