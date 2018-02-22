Angels' Alex Meyer: Shifted to 60-day DL
Meyer (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
This isn't all too surprising, as Meyer is highly unlikely to pitch at all during the 2018 season as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery. The move clears a roster spot for Jabari Blash, who was acquired from the Yankees via trade Wednesday.
