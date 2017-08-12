Play

Meyer felt something in his shoulder and stopped throwing this week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He was in a throwing program, attempting to return to the big-league rotation, and while Meyer's shoulder is apparently doing better Saturday, he's still shut down. At this point, it's hard to say with any confidence that Meyer will be able to return to the rotation this season. Consider him out indefinitely.

