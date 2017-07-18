Angels' Alex Meyer: Slated to start Wednesday
Meyer will be recalled to start Wednesday against the Nationals, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old will return for his 13th major-league start of the season, presumably pushing Ricky Nolasco back to Friday. Meyer can miss bats at a good clip with his mid-90s heat, but he's mostly struggled at the highest level over the past two seasons, with the free passes being his Achilles' heel (6.1 BB/9 this year).
