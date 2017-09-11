Meyer will undergo labrum surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the 2018 season as a result, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Meyer had already been shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, but the club initially hoped he could return after rest and rehab for the 2018 season. His entire professional career has been marred by shoulder issues. The hope is that Meyer can return for 2019 spring training, but by that point, he will be 29 years old, with most of his prime years already behind him.