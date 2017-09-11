Angels' Alex Meyer: To miss 2018 season due to shoulder surgery
Meyer will undergo labrum surgery on his right shoulder and will miss the 2018 season as a result, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Meyer had already been shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, but the club initially hoped he could return after rest and rehab for the 2018 season. His entire professional career has been marred by shoulder issues. The hope is that Meyer can return for 2019 spring training, but by that point, he will be 29 years old, with most of his prime years already behind him.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...