Angels' Alexander Ramirez: Inks deal with Angels

Ramirez agreed to terms with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The two sides had to wait until Ramirez turned 16 on Aug. 29 to make the deal official. He was the No. 24 overall player from this year's international signing class, according to MLB.com. Ramirez is expected to end up in an outfield corner, where his advanced approach and projectable power would profile well.