Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Absent from Friday's lineup
Simmons (back) is out of Friday's lineup against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons was expected to undergo an MRI something Friday morning, although the results of his imaging have yet to be revealed. The 29-year-old shortstop is listed as available on the lineup card, per Fletcher, so the Angels are likely being cautious, especially this early in the season. Zack Cozart will move to short and David Fletcher will slot in at the hot corner in Simmons' absence.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Leaves with back tightness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Still out with sore arm•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched with arm soreness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Expects to return Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...