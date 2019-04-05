Simmons (back) is out of Friday's lineup against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Simmons was expected to undergo an MRI something Friday morning, although the results of his imaging have yet to be revealed. The 29-year-old shortstop is listed as available on the lineup card, per Fletcher, so the Angels are likely being cautious, especially this early in the season. Zack Cozart will move to short and David Fletcher will slot in at the hot corner in Simmons' absence.