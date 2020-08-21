Simmons (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and will start against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Simmons was with the Angels for the team's two games in San Francisco, and he'll start in his first game back on the active roster. The 30-year-old has been on the injured list since July 28 as a result of a left ankle sprain but went 3-for-16 at the plate prior to his injury. Max Stassi (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.