Simmons (ankle) was activated from the disabled list and is starting at shortstop Saturday, batting fifth against Oakland.

Simmons ended up needing only the minimum 10 days to recover from his sprained ankle. Prior to the injury, the shortstop was hitting an excellent .330/.399/.460, numbers which represent career highs in all three categories. Nolan Fontana was optioned in a corresponding move.

