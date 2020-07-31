Simmons said his ankle is beginning to feel better after twisting it while running through first base in Monday's loss to the Athletics, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Simmons provided encouraging news to reporters, saying that he feels much better than when he suffered a similar-looking ankle injury last season. Given that Simmons is already beginning to improve, it does not seem out of the question for the slick-fielding shortstop to return within a few days of when he is eligible to return from the injured list on Aug. 7.