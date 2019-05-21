Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Avoids fractured ankle
Simmons was cleared of a fractured left ankle after X-rays returned negative following his departure from Monday's 3-1 loss to the Twins, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports. He'll undergo an MRI on Tuesday as the Angels look to determine the extent of his injury.
Simmons wasn't able to put any weight on his left foot after he exited in the eight inning following a collision with Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers. While the Angels are likely thankful he avoided a worst-case scenario, Simmons still looks to be dealing with a significant sprain that seems likely to result in a trip to the injured list. Simmons can be viewed as day-to-day for now, but the Angels should provide a more specific timeline for his return once the results of the MRI are read.
