Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Avoids injury after being hit by pitch
Simmons was hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday, but he was able to stay in the game, finishing 1-for-3 in a loss to the White Sox.
Simmons suffered the injury scare in his final plate appearance in the eighth inning, but he stated that he is fine after the game, as reported by Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. This is relieving news for the shortstop's fantasy owners, as he is slashing .303/.361/.426 with modest contributions across the board through 91 games this season.
