Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Avoids major injury
Simmons left Sunday's game against the Giants with a right forearm contusion after being hit by a pitch, Maria Guardado of MLB.comreports.
This is good news for the Angels, as Simmons will likely be considered day-to-day moving forward and shouldn't be forced to miss an extended period of time. If he's unable to play Monday against the Astros, expect Zack Cozart to start in his place at shortstop.
