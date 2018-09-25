Simmons (knee) could return to the starting lineup as soon as Tuesday after his MRI came back clean,J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Simmons suffered the injury Sunday while awkwardly landing on his right knee, and although he didn't manage to participate in any drills prior Monday's series opener, the Angels are optimistic he'll return within the next few days. With Los Angeles out of playoff contention, there's no need to rush the 29-year-old back.