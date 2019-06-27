Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back from IL
Simmons (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. He is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh against the Athletics.
Simmons wound up spending a little over a month on the shelf with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. The 29-year-old, who slashed .298/.323/.415 with three home runs and five stolen bases in 46 games prior to landing on the IL, will immediately step back in as the team's primary shortstop, though he could see some occasional days off over the next few weeks as the Angels look to ease him back into action. Jaime Barria was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to free up a roster spot for Simmons.
