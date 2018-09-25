Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action Tuesday
Simmons (knee) is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons wound up missing just one game with a knee injury that he suffered after landing awkwardly during Sunday's series finale against the Astros. The 29-year-old shortstop is hitting .296/.340/.424 with 11 homers and nine stolen bases through 142 games this season and will look to finish out the campaign strong.
