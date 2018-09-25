Simmons (knee) is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Simmons wound up missing just one game with a knee injury that he suffered after landing awkwardly during Sunday's series finale against the Astros. The 29-year-old shortstop is hitting .296/.340/.424 with 11 homers and nine stolen bases through 142 games this season and will look to finish out the campaign strong.