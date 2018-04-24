Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action Tuesday
Simmons (forearm) is playing shortstop and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Astros.
The fielding whiz missed Monday's series opener after being hit by a pitch on the forearm Sunday, but it seems like the day off was all he needed to feel better. Simmons will resume his normal role in the lineup as he looks to build off the .295 batting average he's produced in 22 games so far.
