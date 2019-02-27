Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back in action
Simmons (shoulder) will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons tweaked a shoulder muscle during his spring debut over the weekend, but the Angels never viewed the setback as a major one. After taking a couple days off to rest up, Simmons' return to action in the field rather than at designated hitter implies the shoulder isn't anything that will impact him at the dish or while throwing across the diamond.
