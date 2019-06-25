Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Back on rehab assignment
Simmons (ankle) is continuing his rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday.
He was slowed a bit last week while attempting to rehab his ankle sprain, and sat for almost a week following back-to-back rehab games June 18 and 19. It is unclear how many rehab games he will require, as he has now been out for over a month.
