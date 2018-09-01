Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Blasts ninth homer
Simmons went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Astros.
All the scoring in the game came in the sixth inning, as Simmons' ninth homer of the year gave the Angels some extra cushion following a Mike Trout sac fly. The shortstop finished up August with three straight multi-hit performances, giving him a .280/.302/.420 slash line through 26 games on the month with three homers and 18 RBI.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects three RBI•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Records eighth steal•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Hits two-run homer•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects two hits•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Cleared for series opener•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with left knee soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...