Simmons went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Astros.

All the scoring in the game came in the sixth inning, as Simmons' ninth homer of the year gave the Angels some extra cushion following a Mike Trout sac fly. The shortstop finished up August with three straight multi-hit performances, giving him a .280/.302/.420 slash line through 26 games on the month with three homers and 18 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories