Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Clubs 11th home run
Simmons went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.
Simmons took reliever Aaron Bummer deep in the seventh inning for his 11th home run of the year and his second in as many games. Simmons has now set a new career high with 70 RBI this season, which ranks him within the top 10 among MLB shortstops. The 29-year-old has also put up the best slash line of his career (.294/.340/.427) which is significantly better than his career averages of .269/.316/.382 across seven major-league seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...