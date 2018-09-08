Simmons went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

Simmons took reliever Aaron Bummer deep in the seventh inning for his 11th home run of the year and his second in as many games. Simmons has now set a new career high with 70 RBI this season, which ranks him within the top 10 among MLB shortstops. The 29-year-old has also put up the best slash line of his career (.294/.340/.427) which is significantly better than his career averages of .269/.316/.382 across seven major-league seasons.