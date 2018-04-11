Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Clubs first homer Tuesday
Simmons went 2-for-5 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 11-1 rout of the Rangers.
Simmons got off to a hot start with his bat this year, but the majority of his hits were of the single-base variety (15-of-17 to be exact). The 28-year-old helped correct his ailing slugging percentage with his first round tripper of the season off of Martin Perez in the third inning. Simmons finally saw his offensive game come together in 2017, and his hot start is helping convince his owners that last year was no fluke.
