Simmons went 2-for-5 with an RBI during Sunday's matchup against the Indians.

Simmons plated a run in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one, but the Indians would ultimately take the series finale, 4-3. He continues to swing a hot bat in 2018, recording a base knock in 8 of his last 10 games, going 10-for-39 with one extra-base hit and seven RBI over that span. Simmons is batting .304 with a .778 OPS through 101 tilts this season.