Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects three RBI
Simmons went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 5-2 win over Houston.
Simmons did all his damage with a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, giving the Angels a four-run lead that they wouldn't give up. The 28-year-old shortstop is now batting .297 on the year with 63 RBI.
