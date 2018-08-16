Simmons went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Diego.

Simmons missed Sunday's contest with a minor knee injury, but his health is in good standing after starting three consecutive games. The 28-year-old's power (seven homers) and speed (seven steals) have regressed from last year's breakout totals, but his .302/.353/.421 slash line this season is actually a slight improvement.

