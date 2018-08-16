Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects two hits
Simmons went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over San Diego.
Simmons missed Sunday's contest with a minor knee injury, but his health is in good standing after starting three consecutive games. The 28-year-old's power (seven homers) and speed (seven steals) have regressed from last year's breakout totals, but his .302/.353/.421 slash line this season is actually a slight improvement.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Cleared for series opener•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with left knee soreness•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Smacks seventh homer•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Collects 50th RBI•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...