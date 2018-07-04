Simmons went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

The homer was Simmons' second in five games and sixth of the season. He has struck out a total of four times since his return from the disabled list June 16, lowering his strikeout rate to a minuscule 4.5 percent (by far the lowest among qualified hitters). He's not running much at all, but the bat-to-ball skills alone make Simmons a worthwhile starter in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories