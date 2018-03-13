Play

Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Could resume hitting Wednesday

Simmons, who has been sidelined since March 8 with a strained left shoulder, could resume hitting Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are still viewing Simmons as day-to-day, but if his shoulder shows improvement once he's reevaluated Wednesday, he could be cleared to resume activity. Zack Cozart, who is slated for a full-time role at third base this season after inking a three-year, $38 million pact with the Angels in December, started at shortstop in one of the three games Simmons has missed due to injury. If Simmons endures a setback in his recovery that prevents him from suiting up Opening Day, Cozart would presumably serve as the primary replacement.

