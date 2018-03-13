Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Could resume hitting Wednesday
Simmons, who has been sidelined since March 8 with a strained left shoulder, could resume hitting Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels are still viewing Simmons as day-to-day, but if his shoulder shows improvement once he's reevaluated Wednesday, he could be cleared to resume activity. Zack Cozart, who is slated for a full-time role at third base this season after inking a three-year, $38 million pact with the Angels in December, started at shortstop in one of the three games Simmons has missed due to injury. If Simmons endures a setback in his recovery that prevents him from suiting up Opening Day, Cozart would presumably serve as the primary replacement.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will not play Friday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: MRI reveals no further damage•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder strain•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Lined up for bottom third of batting order•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's starting nine•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Drives in two Sunday•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...