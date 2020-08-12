Simmons (ankle) is making good progress and could return for the Angels' weekend series against the Dodgers, which begins Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Simmons hit the injured list in late July with a sprained left ankle. He's been taking live batting practice at the Angels' secondary site and is nearly ready to return, though the team hasn't officially confirmed that he'll be back for Friday's contest.
