Manager Brad Ausmus said Simmons (ankle) could return before the end of June, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons appears to be well ahead of schedule in his return from a Grade 3 left ankle sprain; the shortstop was originally handed an 8-to-12 week return timetable after suffering the injury May 21, but it sounds like he could return after missing just five weeks if he continues to progress without any setbacks.