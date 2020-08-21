Manger Joe Maddon said Thursday that Simmons (ankle) could be back in the lineup at some point during the weekend series against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Simmons joined the team for their two games in San Francisco and it sounds like the shortstop could be in the lineup on the other side of the bay as soon as Friday night. Simmons logged three hits in 16 at-bats before being placed on the injured list Jul. 28.