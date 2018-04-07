Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Crucial to comeback win Friday
Simmons went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored during Friday's 13-9 win over Oakland.
The shortstop has picked up exactly where he left off during his career-best 2017 campaign. Simmons sports an eight-game hitting streak with seven RBI and seven runs. He might fall short of providing a double-digit output in both home runs and stolen bases against this season, but the potential is definitely there. Additionally, the Los Angeles lineup is a little deeper this season, so Simmons is positioned to succeed.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Three-hit day•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Returns in full capacity•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will play Thursday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will return to lineup Thursday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Could resume hitting Wednesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Will not play Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...