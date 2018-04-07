Simmons went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored during Friday's 13-9 win over Oakland.

The shortstop has picked up exactly where he left off during his career-best 2017 campaign. Simmons sports an eight-game hitting streak with seven RBI and seven runs. He might fall short of providing a double-digit output in both home runs and stolen bases against this season, but the potential is definitely there. Additionally, the Los Angeles lineup is a little deeper this season, so Simmons is positioned to succeed.