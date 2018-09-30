Simmons is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia will hold out two lineup mainstays in Simmons and Justin Upton in the season finale, affording Kaleb Cowart and Eric Young Jr. turns at shortstop and in left field, respectively. In addition to supplying his usual Gold Glove-caliber defense in the middle infield, Simmons made some strides as a contact hitter in 2018. He trimmed his strikeout rate to a career-best 7.3 percent, aiding him to a stellar .292 average over 146 games.