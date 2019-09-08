Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Day off Sunday
Simmons is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Simmons sits for the first time in over two weeks. He owns a poor .178/.260/.244 slash line since returning from an ankle injury in late August. David Fletcher slides to shortstop in his absence, with Matt Thaiss starting at third base.
