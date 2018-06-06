Simmons, who was placed on the disabled list Wednesday, is dealing with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Simmons suffered the injury while walking down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals, and a subsequent MRI determined he's dealing with more than a minor -- or Grade 1 -- ankle sprain. While the shortstop said he expects to return after a minimum stay on the 10-day DL, manager Mike Scioscia confirmed the team currently had no timeline for his recovery. Given his importance to the team, the Angels figure to proceed cautiously with Simmons. He'll be eligible to return June 16. Zack Cozart is expected to fill in for Simmons at shortstop in the meantime.