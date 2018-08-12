Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with left knee soreness
Simmons was removed from Sunday's starting nine due to left knee soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
This is relatively positive news for the Angels, as given the nature of the injury, Simmons shouldn't remain out of the starting lineup for long. He'll likely undergo further evaluation prior to Monday's contest against the Padres before a decision on whether he can go is made.
