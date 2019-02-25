Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Dealing with minor muscle issue
Simmons is a designated hitter rather than a shortstop for Monday's game against the Brewers due to a tweaked trapezius, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The issue appears to be a very minor one, considering that he's still able to hit. The team expects Simmons to be off the field for just one day.
