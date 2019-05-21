Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Diagnosed with Grade 3 strain
Simmons has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Grade 3 is the most severe strain, so Simmons is looking at a lengthy absence. Luis Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A to take Simmons' place on the active roster. Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. As Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes, a Grade 3 strain means a complete ligament tear, and can carry an 8-to-12 week timetable. A 10-week absence would mean we wouldn't see Simmons until the end of July.
