The Angels expect to know more about Simmons' ankle injury Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He is typically a quick healer, so there is some optimism among the team's beat writers that he will not be sidelined for long. Simmons suffered the injury while beating out a groundball for an infield hit in Monday's game against the A's. David Fletcher is the most likely player to start at shortstop while Simmons is out, but Luis Rengifo (hamstring) is also nearing a return.