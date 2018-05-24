Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Drives in winning run Wednesday
Simmons went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.
The RBI capped a four-run rally by the Angels in the ninth inning off current Jays closer Tyler Clippard. Simmons now boasts a .329/.397/.460 slash line on the season, and while the 28-year-old isn't on the same home-run pace he was in 2017, his 28 RBI in 47 games has him on track to shatter the career-best 69 he brought home last year.
