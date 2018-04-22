Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits game after HBP
Simmons left Sunday's game against the Giants after being hit by a pitch on the arm, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The pitch hit Simmons during his at-bat in the second inning. Although he was able to stay in the game for a bit afterwards, he was ultimately pulled during the fourth frame. More information regarding the severity of the injury should become available in the near future. Upon Simmons' departure, Zack Cozart moved to shortstop while Luis Valbuena entered the game to play third base.
