Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder strain
Simmons was removed from Thursday's spring game against Oakland due to a left shoulder strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Simmons will undergo an MRI exam following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. He should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present. Even in the event that the MRI comes back clean, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Angels give Simmons a couple days off.
More News
