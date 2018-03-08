Play

Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits Thursday's game with shoulder strain

Simmons was removed from Thursday's spring game against Oakland due to a left shoulder strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Simmons will undergo an MRI exam following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. He should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present. Even in the event that the MRI comes back clean, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Angels give Simmons a couple days off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories