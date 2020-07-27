Simmons left Monday's game against Oakland with an apparent left ankle injury after beating out a groundball for an infield hit, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The exact nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. Utility man David Fletcher will likely slide over to shortstop in his absence.
