Simmons was lifted in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Astros after landing awkwardly on his right knee, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

After turning in a pair of two-hit performances to begin the three-game set in Houston, Simmons ended the road trip with an 0-for-3 showing at the dish in the finale before getting banged up. The Gold Glove shortstop indicated after the contest that he believes his injury is minor, but the Angels could nonetheless act cautiously with him over the final week of the season after he noted that he experienced some stiffness with his knee. The Angels should have an update on Simmons' status later Monday when they kick off their homestand with a divisional showdown with the Rangers.