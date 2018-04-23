Simmons (forearm) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After being hit by a pitch in Sunday's game, Simmons was held out of Monday's lineup as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, the shortstop isn't dealing with a serious injury and is on track to return to action Tuesday. Since the start of the season, Simmons has hit .295 with a .767 OPS over 22 games.