Simmons (ankle) said he doesn't expend to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Simmons was placed on the disabled list with a sprained right ankle that he suffered while walking down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals. The shortstop said an MRI revealed some minor damage to the ankle, but nothing that will require surgery. Simmons will be eligible to return June 16 should he ultimately prove ready. Until he returns, Zack Cozart figures to fill in at shortstop, opening up playing time for the likes of Jefry Marte, Luis Valbuena and Caleb Cowart at the hot corner.