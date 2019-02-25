Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Expects to return Tuesday
Simmons expects to miss just one day with a strained trapezius, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels' initial lineup had Simmons listed as a designated hitter, but the team eventually decided to give him the game off. Assuming he is indeed able to return after just one day, his readiness for the regular season should be unaffected.
